Arion Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $54,193.65 and $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,727,747.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,821,213 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.