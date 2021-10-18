Ark Reaches One Day Volume of $14.61 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $257.85 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,654,514 coins and its circulating supply is 132,533,617 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.