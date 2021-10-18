Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.25 Per Share

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arkema in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will earn $11.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $134.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.41. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

