Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Arkema alerts:

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.