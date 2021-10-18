ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Capitalization Hits $13.82 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $842,045.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

