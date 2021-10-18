ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after buying an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. 63,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,540. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

