Arqma Price Up 64.6% This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $932,737.94 and approximately $3,892.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,080,335 coins and its circulating supply is 11,035,792 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

