ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASMIY traded up $4.41 on Monday, reaching $391.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.98. ASM International has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

