ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

ASC opened at GBX 2,394 ($31.28) on Monday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,375.82.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

