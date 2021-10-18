Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Assurant posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $162.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. Assurant has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

