Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 9,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $414.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Assure Holdings Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

