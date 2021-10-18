AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 106 ($1.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,689 ($113.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,718. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock has a market cap of £134.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,547.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,195.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.