AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

AZN opened at GBX 8,753 ($114.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.60 billion and a PE ratio of 41.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,547.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,195.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.35%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

