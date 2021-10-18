ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Down 21.2% in September

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 71,998 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

