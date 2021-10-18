Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 343052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.69).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £511.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 319.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

