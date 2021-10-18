Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.60

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.60, with a volume of 9491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$912.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.58.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In other Atalaya Mining news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total value of C$35,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,019 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,061.56.

About Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

