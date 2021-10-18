ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $251,830.77

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 48.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $251,830.77 and $33.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.66 or 0.00302350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

