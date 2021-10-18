Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $74,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -77.02.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

