Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

