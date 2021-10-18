Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
