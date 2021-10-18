Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -77.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.