Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -77.29. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

