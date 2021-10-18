Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.29.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,795,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $102,251,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

