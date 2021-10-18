Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.29.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,795,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $102,251,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
