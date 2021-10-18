Atheios (ATH) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 102.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Atheios has a total market cap of $54,741.04 and approximately $27.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,478,931 coins and its circulating supply is 44,283,207 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

