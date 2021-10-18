Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Position Lowered by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,996 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 5.12% of Athira Pharma worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATHA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ ATHA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

