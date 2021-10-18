Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUB stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

