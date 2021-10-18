Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.63% of Atrion worth $75,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 14.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $674.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.08. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $783.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.96.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

