Auctus (AUC) One Day Volume Tops $16,323.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $16,323.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,269,415 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

