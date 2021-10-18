Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.