Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,649. Auddia has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

