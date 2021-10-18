Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.57 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

