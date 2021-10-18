AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.56.

TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.9600001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

