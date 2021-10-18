AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.56.
TSE:ACQ traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$19.75 and a 52 week high of C$59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
