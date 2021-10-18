Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lessened by Advent International Corp MA

Advent International Corp MA lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,737 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.9% of Advent International Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advent International Corp MA owned approximately 0.13% of Autodesk worth $81,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 74.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Autodesk by 3,512.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.64. 4,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,138. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

