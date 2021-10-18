Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Autoliv worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 37.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 52,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.73 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

