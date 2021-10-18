Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce $250,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $446.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $876,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

