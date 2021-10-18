Automata Network (ATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $180.00 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $180.00 million and $25.68 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,920,688.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00068180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,982.09 or 1.00088695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.62 or 0.06098378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

