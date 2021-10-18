Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

