Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 283,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.45. 374,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,354. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.71 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

