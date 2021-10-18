Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,684 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Avalara worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $172.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.