Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

