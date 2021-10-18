Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned 1.29% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,360. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.