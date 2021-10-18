Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned 1.08% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,483,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

AVDV traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.