Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cpwm LLC owned 0.82% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,708. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.