Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

