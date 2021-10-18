Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.56

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.56 and last traded at $155.56, with a volume of 4715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

