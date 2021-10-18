aWSB (aWSB) Hits Market Capitalization of $171,995.86

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for $28.14 or 0.00045536 BTC on major exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $171,995.86 and approximately $50,770.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 106.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00066479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00072547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00102134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,673.84 or 0.99813930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.92 or 0.06096443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00023572 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

