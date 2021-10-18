Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 122,615 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CTXS opened at $97.58 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

