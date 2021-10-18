Axis DeFi Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $468,083.38 and $19,420.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041091 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002389 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00193573 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00088707 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.
About Axis DeFi
According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “
Axis DeFi Coin Trading
