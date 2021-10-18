Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Axonics worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

