AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $3.21 million and $111,067.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00041582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00194446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00088876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

