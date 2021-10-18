Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.63 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -802.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.