Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 16.7%

Shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ) were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 981,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,654,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

