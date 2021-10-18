Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 3.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 9,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,137,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 46.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

